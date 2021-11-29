Ludhiana man wanted for live-in partner’s murder lands in police net

Two days after a woman’s corpse was found by her school-going son, police on Saturday arrested her live-in partner near the Dhandhari bus stop, while he was trying to flee the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Raj Nishad, a labourer, had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, Kiran Devi, for three years.

Assistant sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is in-charge of the Kanganwal police post, said the couple suspected each other of having an affair, which led to frequent fights between them. On November 25, too, they were accusing each other of infidelity, when in a fit of rage, Nishad strangled Kiran Devi to death and fled.

Both the accused and the victim have been married twice, and had two sons each with their former spouses. While Nishad’s sons stayed with his second wife, Kiran Devi’s sons stayed with them.

The accused has been remanded to three days in police custody. A case had been lodged against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}