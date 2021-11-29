Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana man wanted for live-in partner's murder lands in police net
chandigarh news

Ludhiana man wanted for live-in partner’s murder lands in police net

Both the murder accused and the victim have been married twice, and had two sons each with their former spouses; they had been in a live-in for three years and had been quarrelling for several days
The man had murdered his live-in partner two days ago by strangling his neck. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 04:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two days after a woman’s corpse was found by her school-going son, police on Saturday arrested her live-in partner near the Dhandhari bus stop, while he was trying to flee the city.

The accused, Raj Nishad, a labourer, had been in a live-in relationship with the victim, Kiran Devi, for three years.

Assistant sub-inspector Gagandeep Singh, who is in-charge of the Kanganwal police post, said the couple suspected each other of having an affair, which led to frequent fights between them. On November 25, too, they were accusing each other of infidelity, when in a fit of rage, Nishad strangled Kiran Devi to death and fled.

Both the accused and the victim have been married twice, and had two sons each with their former spouses. While Nishad’s sons stayed with his second wife, Kiran Devi’s sons stayed with them.

The accused has been remanded to three days in police custody. A case had been lodged against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

