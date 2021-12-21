Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana mayor postpones MC General House meeting
chandigarh news

Ludhiana mayor postpones MC General House meeting

The General House meeting called to discuss the final approvals on developmental projects has been postponed as they need a prior approval from the civic body’s Finance and Contracts Committee.
The Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed till next week. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 05:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana Mayor Balkar Sandhu on Monday announced that the Municipal Corporation’s (MC) General House meeting, which was scheduled to be held on Wednesday, has been postponed till next week.

As per the information, the meeting had been called amid mounting pressure from the ruling party MLAs citing the delay in getting the projects approved under Punjab Nirman Programme ahead of assembly elections.

The state government had approved funds for taking up development works in every constituency under the programme.

The mayor is now expected to first conduct a meeting of the civic body’s Finance and Contracts Committee (F and CC) this week approving different projects including taking over maintenance of 18 GLADA colonies, making building plans mandatory for availing power connection, revising annual budget of the MC, and waiving off water-sewer charges.

The approved resolutions are then expected to be tabled in the House meeting.

BJP to corner Congress at House meet

Meanwhile, Pushpinder Singal, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), conducted a meeting with party councillors ahead of the House meeting.

Singh revealed that the BJP will gherao the mayor and Congress party councillors over the deteriorating solid-waste management in the city and rising corruption within the civic body.

