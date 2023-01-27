Ludhiana mayor urges residents to shun single-use plastic items

With patriotic fervour engulfing the city on the occasion of 74th Republic Day, Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) marked the occasion by organising a plastic-free event at MC Zone D office on Thursday.

Unfurling the national flag, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu appealed the residents to stop using banned single use plastic items and plastic carry bags. He also urged the residents to support the authorities in promoting ‘swachhta’ across the city.

Congratulating the residents during R-Day celebrations, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the plastic-free event was organised to mark Republic Day with an aim to encourage the residents to stop the use of banned single use plastic items.

Plastic pollution is not only affecting the environment, but is also having a bad impact on human health. More such events will be held in the coming time to sensitise the public.