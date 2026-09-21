Ludhiana: MC acts on garbage dumped near school after repeated complaints

Following repeated complaints and earlier reports by HT, the municipal corporation on Sunday began clearing a garbage dump that had remained on vacant civic land adjoining Guru Nanak Public School in Model Town Extension for a considerable period.

An earth moving machine deployed to clear waste accumulated near Guru Nanak Public School at Model Town Extension in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

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Garbage had been accumulating at the site for a prolonged period, while incidents of waste being set on fire were also reported regularly. The resulting smoke and foul smell created an unhealthy environment for residents and particularly affected students and teachers at the adjoining school.

HT had earlier reported that the stench from the dump was reaching classrooms and raising health concerns for students and teachers. The newspaper had also reported that an MC vehicle was caught dumping waste at the site.

The issue had repeatedly been brought to the notice of the MC commissioner, joint commissioner and other concerned officials through complaints.

Civil society members had also raised concerns about the impact of the garbage and smoke on the school environment.

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{{^usCountry}} MC staff and a JCB machine began clearing the accumulated garbage from the site around 10.15 am on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MC staff and a JCB machine began clearing the accumulated garbage from the site around 10.15 am on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Social activist Arvind Sharma welcomed the action and appreciated the MC commissioner and the civic administration for taking cognisance of the complaints and initiating the clean-up, particularly in view of the impact on schoolchildren.

Sharma said the action was a welcome development and expressed hope that the remaining garbage would be removed at the earliest. He also urged the authorities to ensure that the vacant municipal land was not allowed to become a dumping ground or a site for burning waste again.