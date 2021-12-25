Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | MC approves dog park

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F and CC) of municipal corporation (MC) during the meeting with mayor gave nod for appointing a third party to monitor quality of ongoing development works in Ludhiana and to set up a first-of-its-kind dog park in Punjab
In addition to approval to first Dog park in Punjab, over 100 resolutions regarding development and other works were discussed in the F and CC meet. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Dec 25, 2021
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The Finance and Contracts Committee (F and CC) of municipal corporation (MC) during the meeting held at mayor’s camp office near Rose Garden on Friday gave nod for appointing a third party to monitor quality of ongoing development works and to set up a first-of-its-kind dog park in the state in Sunet area.

Over 100 resolutions regarding development and other works were discussed in the meeting.

The idea of establishing a dog park has been taken from Hyderabad. People would be able to take their pet dogs for walks, exercise in a safe environment and dog shows can also be organised. It has been proposed that after establishing the park, it will be handed over to a contractor for maintenance and the contractor will pay 1 lakh per annum as rent to MC.

