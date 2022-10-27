Ludhiana MC auctions six parking lots for 3.57 crore

The Ludhiana municipal corporation has earned ₹3.57 crore by successfully carrying out the e-auction six parking lots.

LRI Labour contractor secured the contracts of Ferozepur Gandhi Market and multi-storey parking lots at Zone A by placing the highest bids of ₹1.29 crore and ₹1.11 crore besides Bhadaur House and Sarabha Nagar parking lots that went for ₹34.71 lakh and ₹30.4 lakh.

The highest bid for BRS Nagar parking lot was ₹23.01 lakh while it was ₹29 lakh for the Model Town Extension parking lot. The successful bids were placed by different firms for these two lots.

Sources said the firms, which would handle most of MC parking lots, are backed by a contractor who was previously accused of overcharging. Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu said the e-auction process was looked after by the MC officials.

On August 3, the civic body had cancelled the e-auction of parking lots citing technical issues.

Bihourly parking to be introduced

Under the new contracts, MC will introduce bihourly charges at its parking lots. Currently, ₹20 and ₹10 is being charged from cars and two-wheelers, respectively, for the entire day (6am to 10pm).

As per the new norms, after two hours, the charge will increase by 50% of the base fee. The base fee (for the first two hours) remains the same -- ₹10 for two-wheelers, ₹20 for cars, ₹30 for commercial three-wheelers and ₹50 for commercial four-wheelers.