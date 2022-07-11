Ludhiana MC clerk, 3 aides booked for fraud

A clerk of Zone-1 of Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and three others have been booked for fraudulently transferring the ownership of a property in the name of one of his aides.

The accused have been identified as Sanjay Lekhi, the clerk, his accomplices Amit Bhatiya of Neem Wala Chowk, Ekta Kashyap and Pawan Garg of unidentified areas.

Complainant Abhilasha Gupta of Haibowal Kalan said she owned a property in Rari Mohalla. The accused clerk transferred the property to someone fraudulently. When she came to know about it, she complained to the MC and Ludhiana police. The MC too conducted an inquiry, while the Ludhiana police marked an inquiry to the economic offences wing (EOW).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Dharamvir Singh of Division Number 1 police station said in the inquiry, the clerk and his accomplices were found guilty.

An FIR under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable, security or will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.

