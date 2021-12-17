Ludhiana MC employees ‘caught’ burning waste in open

With residents fighting tooth and nail over rising air pollution and urging political parties to announce ‘green manifesto’ ahead of elections, the municipal corporation (MC) staff is being repeatedly accused of adding to the pollution by burning the organic waste in parks and open public places.

On Thursday too, the MC staffers were allegedly caught setting the organic waste on fire near the parking area of Rose Garden. Intriguingly the site is around 100 metres away from the official residence of mayor Balkar Sandhu and member of parliament (MP) Ravneet Bittu.

Complaint submitted by Council of Engineers

Council of Engineers have submitted a complaint against the MC staff authorities to the chief secretary, chairman of Punjab Pollution Control Board and MC commissioner over the alleged acts of burning organic waste. A similar complaint has also been forwarded against Verka Milk plant officials for burning the organic waste in the premises on Thursday morning.

President, Council of Engineers Kapil Arora said, “Burning of waste adds to pollution and causes respiratory and skin diseases. It is the duty of MC to stop others from indulging in the illegal activity, but its own staff is acting against restriction orders issued by National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Supreme Court in the past. The employees also misbehave with the public when they oppose the burning of waste.”

“Earlier too, complaints have been submitted with the senior officials, but to no avail. If MC and senior officials in the local bodies department failed to take action then we will be forced to move NGT,” said Arora.

MC health officer Vipal Malhotra said that the department has not received any complaint against MC staffers indulging in illegal activity of burning waste in parks recently. The public should submit a complaint along with the proof and required action will be taken against the employees too. A minimum fine of ₹5000 is imposed on the violators who are caught burning the waste in open.