Ludhiana MC employees protest, seek regular jobs

Accusing the state government of discriminating with municipal corporation’s (MC) contractual staff by not including them in the list of 36,000 employees to be regularised in the state ahead of the assembly elections, MC sanitation employees staged a protest for the second consecutive day outside the MC Zone A office on Friday. The protest was staged under the banner of the Municipal Karamchari Dal.

During the protest, union leaders slammed the Congress government and accused them of befooling the SC community by allegedly making false claims. They said around 3,000 contractual sanitary staff, including sewermen, sweepers, were working in the MC.

Chairman of the union and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Vijay Danav claimed that the Congress was trying to woo the SC community by appointing Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister, but this move to discriminate with the MC employees had revealed the true face of the government.

Danav threatened to intensify the stir if their demands were not fulfilled.