Ludhiana MC holds camps to facilitate residents in paying taxes, availing trade licences

In a bid to facilitate the residents in paying their taxes and helping them to avail trade licences, municipal corporation (MC) organised special camps in ward number 38 and 31 on Tuesday.

The camp in ward number 38, Ludhiana, was organised in a gurdwara, while in ward number 31, it was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The aim was to facilitate the residents at their door steps. Atam nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina inaugurated the special camps in their respective areas.

The camp in ward number 38 was organised in a gurdwara, while the camp in ward number 31 was organised in the premises of Small Scale Industries Association.

As per the information, MC recovered over ₹7 lakh as property tax and water sewer user charges from the residents during both the camps. Also over 200 trade licences were renewed and issued during the camps.

MC joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh stated that the camps were organised on the directions of MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. As March 31 is the deadline to pay property tax for the current year, a large number of residents paid their pending tax during the camps.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents will have to pay 20 percent penalty and 18 percent annual interest on the delayed payment, if the property tax is not paid by March 31.