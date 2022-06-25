Ludhiana MC marks 7th anniversary of Smart City Mission

The municipal Corporation (MC) celebrated the seventh anniversary of Smart City Mission by organising an array of activities for the city’s residents at Sarabha Nagar main market on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal appealed to the residents to help the authorities in making the city clean and green.

Plants and saplings were given out as prizes to the winners of different activities that were organised as a part of the celebrations. Posters were also installed to promote cleanliness in the city and a cake-cutting ceremony was also organised to mark the occasion.

Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon was also present at the event. Addressing the public, he said the Smart City Mission was launched by the Union government on June 25, 2015, and the aim of the celebrations was to bring residents together and apprise them of the projects that have been taken up under the mission since.

