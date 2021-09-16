Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC officials on toes ahead of MoHUA secretary’s visit to city

The secretary, MoHUA, is scheduled to visit the city on Friday to review the status of different flagship schemes launched by the union government
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 02:31 AM IST
Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary of MoHUA, will also review the projects in Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar during his three-day visit to the state. (HT File)

The municipal corporation (MC) officials have been on their toes ahead of the visit of Durga Shankar Mishra, secretary of ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA), government of India, to the city.

The secretary, MoHUA, is scheduled to visit the city on Friday to review the status of different flagship schemes launched by the union government including, Smart City Mission, National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) etc. He will also review the projects in Patiala, Jalandhar and Amritsar during his three-day visit to the state.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with the MC officials and directed them to ensure cleanliness and repair of roads. He also reviewed various projects and schemes and directed the officials to expedite them, especially those taken up under the Smart City Mission.

As per information, Mishra is expected to visit Malhar Road and Sarabha Nagar main market, which are both being developed under Smart City Mission. Further, he is also expected to visit the sewer treatment plants (STP) in the city and a few Buddha Nullah sites to review the steps being taken to reduce pollution in the drain.

