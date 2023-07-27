Ludhiana: MC raids dyeing unit dumping untreated waste in sewers

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jul 27, 2023 11:43 PM IST

As part of the surprise inspections to keep a check on industrial units dumping untreated waste in its sewer lines, the municipal corporation on Thursday raided a dyeing unit discharging effluents in sewers.

The unit- Ishan Enterprises- is situated on Kabir road, Industrial Area-A, according to a press release issued by the MC.

MC officials said that untreated colourful hot water was released in the sewer lines from the unit.

The civic body has written to the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and recommended strict action against the unit, which also includes snapping of power connections.

MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said that regular inspections are done to keep a check on the illegal activity as dumping of untreated waste in MC sewer lines affects the working of sewer treatment plants and adds to the pollution in Buddha Nullah.

Apart from snapping the sewer connections, recommendations are being made to the PPCB for taking strict action against those units as per norms.

