Tuesday, Oct 15, 2024
Ludhiana: MC razes 7 illegal structures and a colony after survey

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 15, 2024 05:06 AM IST

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina on Monday conducted surprise inspection to check illegal constructions in the district

Seven illegal buildings and an illegal colony were demolished following a surprise inspection conducted by the commissioner of municipal corporation (MC) in the district on Monday.

An illegal structure being demolished in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
An illegal structure being demolished in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and Ludhiana South MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina on Monday conducted surprise inspection to check illegal constructions in the district.

The inspection was conducted in the areas falling under Zone B and C of the MC.

MC commissioner Dachalwal and MLA Chhina visited different areas including Sherpur Kalan, Bhagat Singh Nagar, Railway Colony, Guru Nanak Nagar, 100 feet road, Kanganwal, Lohara village and Dhandari flyover among others.

Acting on the directions of Dachalwal, the building branch of MC Zone C acted against illegal constructions and demolished seven illegal buildings and an illegal colony.

Assistant Town Planner (ATP) Jagdeep Singh said that the illegal buildings and colony were situated in Kanganwal and Dhandari area.

The MC commissioner said that apart from ensuring action against illegal constructions and ensuring cleanliness, the concerned staff were directed to proper lifting of waste from compactor sites and proper maintenance of central verges of roads.

Dachalwal further said that he would regularly monitor the situation at ground level and directed senior officials including additional commissioner and assistant commissioners to keep a tab on the situation in their respective areas.

The drive against illegal construction will continue in the coming days too, the MC commissioner added.

