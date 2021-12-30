Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana MC razes illegal commercial building in Sarabha Nagar

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) took down a building, owned by a relative of a ruling party MLA, in the posh residential area of Sarabha Nagar Block B for not possessing a license for commercial construction
MC officials taking down an illegal under-construction commercial building in the residential area of Sarabha Nagar block- B in on December 29, 2021. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 30, 2021 12:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Ludhiana The Municipal Corporation (MC) on Wednesday razed an illegal commercial building, which was still under construction, in the posh residential area of Sarabha Nagar Block B.

The MC officials revealed that the owner -- a relative of a ruling party Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the district -- had an approval to construct a residential building, but they decided to add a 200 sq yards commercial hall during construction.

Assistant town planner (ATP) MS Bedi said the action was taken after multiple complaints were submitted by residents of the neighbourhood against the said commercial construction in a residential area.

