Ludhiana MC’s Class-4 staffers block Old GT Road for two hours

Class-4 employees of the Ludhiana municipal corporation under the banner of Sewermen/Safai Karamchari Sangharsh Committee blocked old GT road (railway station road) near the Clock Tower for around two hours on Monday to protest over their long-pending demand for regularisation of contractual staff . Heavy police force was deputed at the spot and traffic was diverted to the elevated road and other old city areas.

The employees firstly gathered outside MC’s Zone-A office and then marched towards Clock Tower, raising slogans against mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal. The protesters submitted a memorandum with MC zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain and police department.

The employees stated that even though the previous Congress government had issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working on contractual basis, but they haven’t been given appointment letters.

Chairman of the union, Vijay Danav, stated that the civic body is deliberately delaying the process to regularise the employees. “We had also conducted a meeting with the mayor, but to no avail. There are a large number of employees who have been working with the MC for over a decade, but they have still not been regularised. We will continue the protest until till our demand is me,” said Danav.

Employees’ union to start chain hunger strike from today

President of the union, Yashpal Chaudhary, stated that they will hold regular protests against the MC and will start a chain hunger strike outside the MC’s Zone-A office from Tuesday. “The hunger strike will continue until our genuine demand is fulfilled,” said Chaudhary.

SAD extends support to protesting staffers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) extended support to the protesting employees on Monday. District president of SAD and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang participated in the protest and stated that all SAD councillors in the city will support the employees union.