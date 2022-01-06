Ludhiana MC setting up temporary night shelters amid rise in mercury

In view of the bone-chilling winter, the municipal corporation (MC) has started setting up temporary shelters for the homeless. One such shelter has already been established at the green belt near Durga Mata Mandir (Jagraon bridge), while talks are underway to set up two more at the railway station and bus stand.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The decision has been taken as low footfall is being witnessed at the MC’s four permanent shelters, even though transportation facilities are being provided to ferry the homeless. The temporary shelters are now being set up at places where there is a larger population of homeless people.

MC officials stated that the temporary shelter has a capacity of around 30 people and has been made using waterproof material. Mattresses have also been provided. MC staff have been deputed to keep a check on anti-social activities.

One of the officials said that there are four permanent night shelters - at Haibowal dairy complex, near Clock tower, Moti Nagar and in Millerganj near Manju cinema, having capacity of over 220 people. However, low footfall is witnessed, as the homeless are reluctant to travel till these locations. Also, they find it convenient to stay at their respective places, as people offer food and blankets to them. Filthy mattresses and unhygienic conditions in and around the shelters are also a reason behind low footfall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, said,”The temporary shelter has been established near Jagraon bridge and we are in talks with the railway and bus stand authorities for setting up shelters in their respective premises. Zonal Commissioners have also been directed to ensure proper arrangements at the permanent night shelters.”