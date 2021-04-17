Ludhiana MC starts putting reflective tape around cattle to prevent road mishaps

The municipal corporation has started putting reflective tapes around stray cattle on city roads to prevent road mishaps at night.

The project was started from the Haibowal area on Thursday evening and the officials said that the belts will be put around over 100 animals in the first phase.

MC senior veterinary officer Dr Harbans Dhalla said, “We are planning to purchase 5,000 belts which cost ₹100 each. But, we need approval from the MC general House before that.”

With the MC facing shortage of space at animal shelters, hundreds of stray cattle can be seen roaming on city roads, including residential area. This results in road accidents.

Recently, the MC had built a shed at Burj Powat village in Machhiwara, which has a capacity to shelter around 150 animals. The civic body has entered into an agreement with an NGO for the upkeep of the animals. But, the arrangement is not sufficient to deal with the stray menace, even though the MC collects around ₹30 lakh as cow cess every month.

Govind Godham on Hambran Road is taking care of over 1,300 animals for MC in exchange of monthly fee, but their management has also stopped lifting cattle, citing shortage of space.