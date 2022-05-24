Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units
chandigarh news

Ludhiana MC team snaps sewerage connections of 2 dyeing units

Superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh
The sewerage connection of Lovely dyeing in Ludhiana was also snapped by the MC team for discharging untreated effluent in sewerage. (HT FILE)
Published on May 24, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Municipal corporation team snapped illegal sewerage connections of two dyeing units in phase 5 and 7 of Focal Point on Monday.

Superintending engineer (SE) Rajinder Singh said the MC team snapped domestic connection of Ashoka dyeing in Phase 5. The sewerage connection of Lovely dyeing was also snapped for discharging untreated effluent in sewerage.

The MC team has also initiated a probe as how the effluent was discharged in sewerage line of MC when all the dyeing units have been linked with common effluent treatment plant.

The move comes after a meeting on April 28 with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers, in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal, regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies.

A survey conducted by the civic body had identified that 240 colonies and dyeing units, within and outside MC limits, have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.

It was directed to snap the water and sewerage connection of colonies falling outside the MC limits.

