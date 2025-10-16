Ludhiana MC to buy 800 wooden carts for sanitation work

To strengthen cleanliness work in the city, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has decided to purchase 800 wooden carts for sanitation workers. These carts will be used for lifting garbage and collecting waste after sweeping. The proposal was approved during a meeting of the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) held at the mayor’s camp office on Wednesday. MC will charge ₹4.79 crore from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for allowing sewage discharge into the MC sewer line along Pakhowal Road. (HT Photo)

The meeting discussed proposals from resolution number 474 to 700, most of which were approved. However, some members sought clarification on a few proposals. The decision to buy new carts has sparked debate, as the MC has already handed over road sweeping and garbage collection work to a private firm. Members questioned why the civic body was spending on carts when the work was being outsourced.

MC officials, however, clarified that the carts were still required for several ongoing tasks that had not yet been transferred to the private company. “Cleaning work cannot be stopped until the private firm takes full charge. These carts will help maintain sanitation in the meantime,” said an official.

The F&CC also approved a proposal to hire a few vehicles on rent for garbage lifting, as several MC machines are lying non-functional. The rented vehicles will be used at the dump site where the second phase of legacy waste bioremediation is expected to start soon.

In another major decision, the MC will charge ₹4.79 crore from the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) for allowing sewage discharge into the MC sewer line along Pakhowal Road. The LIT had sought permission for its Atal Apartment project at the site.

The committee also cleared a proposal for cleaning sewer lines in north, south and east zones through super suction machines. Officials said the work was urgently needed as frequent choking complaints were being received from these areas.

Meanwhile, the committee allowed a private agency to paint graffiti under the elevated road from Jagraon bridge for beautification. However, the proposal to hand over Jagraon bridge and Vishwakarma Chowk maintenance to a private firm was rejected. Members suggested that local shopkeepers should instead take up the task, saying they could manage the upkeep more responsibly.

With several civic projects already delayed, the members urged officials to ensure timely execution of all approved works to avoid further inconvenience to residents.