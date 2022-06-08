Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ludhiana | MC zonal commissioner chairs meeting to expedite recovery of taxes
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | MC zonal commissioner chairs meeting to expedite recovery of taxes

Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur also held with the members of self-help groups (SHGs) to encourage the use of waste cloth material for manufacturing bags and gunny bags
Published on Jun 08, 2022
Ludhiana

Municipal corporation (MC) zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur on Tuesday chaired a meeting pertaining to water, sewerage, and property tax recovery at the MC’s Zone-C office on Gill road.

Seven teams were sent to the fields for the recovery of taxes, while three teams were formed to verify the property tax returns. The teams were also directed to meet the targets.

Besides, a meeting was also held with the members of self-help groups (SHGs) to encourage the use of waste cloth material for manufacturing bags and gunny bags of different shapes and sizes. Kaur said in 15 days, these bags would be placed at designated locations across the city.

Kaur urged residents and market committee members to cooperate with the civic body to encourage the use of biodegradable products, adding that the interested market associations could reach out to the representative of the civic body at given numbers 98783-60569 and 79739-20590.

