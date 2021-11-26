Ludhiana: Mega job fair discussed during District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’ council meet

Additional deputy commissioner (development) Amit Kumar Panchal conducted a meeting of the District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises’s (DBEE) governing council on Thursday. Punjab Youth Development Board chairman and council member Sukhwinder Singh Bindra was also present.

During the meeting, issues related to the high-end job fair, which is going to be held from December 3 to December 10 were discussed.

“The minimum annual package which will be offered to the candidates will be ₹2.40 lakh and above. Talks with private associations and companies are already underway and we are hopeful of securing handsome packages for the candidates,” said Navdeep Singh, deputy chief executive officer, DBEE.

Bindra highlighted the issue of sports kits required by athletes in the district. He said that a few kits were distributed in schools and now they will be distributed in colleges in the coming days.