Ludhiana | Mercury dips to 26°C as rain Gods smile upon district

Rain Gods smiled on Ludhiana on the day paddy transplantation kicked off in the region, bringing the temperature down by 11.6°C. As per met officials, 27.2 mm rainfall was recorded in the district on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They added that it was for the first time since the meteorological observatory was established in Ludhiana in 1970 that the district saw the temperature going down to 26°C on this day.

The minimum temperature stood at 22.4°C, a difference of 5.6°C from average.

Pavneet Kaur Kingra, head of the department of climate change and agricultural meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, said the present conditions of rain and low mercury levels are ideal for transplantation of paddy crops. She added that farmers of other vegetable and fruit crops also stand to benefit from rain.

On Thursday, the district recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2°C. She said the system will continue till June 20.

“Light to moderate showers are expected in the district till Monday,” said Kingra, adding that the average rainfall in the month of June remained at 83mm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}