Ludhiana Mini-Secretariat: Major fire in malkhana triggers multiple blasts

A massive fire broke out at malkhana of the police department in the new court complex in mini-secretariat, triggering at least 10 explosions inside the dilapidated store room building.

Massive fire at the police malkhana in the mini-secretariat in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There were no reports of injury in the incident. The police had dumped confiscated vehicles and other case properties, including kerosene drums, gas cylinders in the building.

At least 12 tenders of fire brigades were deployed to douse the flames. Some of the record of the malkhana was gutted in the flames, including vehicles and other material. Heavy police force has been deployed in the surrounding areas to avert any untoward incident. The police have vacated all surrounding offices.

The reason behind the flames has not been ascertained yet. According to sources, the building is messy and was never cleaned. Dry leaves, branches of the trees have been lying around the building following which the flames raged within no time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Eyewitnesses said that the fire broke out in the evening around 6.30pm. The offices were closed since it was Saturday.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 1) Shubham Aggarwal said that the police have managed to save most of the record lying in malkhana.