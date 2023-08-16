Ludhiana: Minister Bains bats for strengthening education

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday hoisted the National Flag at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College to mark the 77th Independence Day.

Punjab education minister Harjot Bains inspecting the parade during district-level Independence Day function at SCD Government College, Ludhiana (HT PHOTO)

Accompanied by deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik and commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu, the minister inspected the parade and took a salute after hoisting the Tricolour.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the efforts those involved in the field of education and said school education in the state has seen reforms to ensure quality education to students of government schools. He further added that the state government was committed to taking school education on a high-growth trajectory as students are the future of our country.

Focussing on the government’s commitment towards a sustainable environment, Bains informed that the government has launched several projects to make Ludhiana clean, green and pollution-free city. He further added that various employment opportunities are being created to provide ample jobs to the youth.

Bains also honoured several personalities including officers, doctors, NGO members and persons from various walks of life for their remarkable contribution towards society. He also distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs to the public.

Bains paid tribute to the heroes of the national freedom movement, saying that martyrs and freedom fighters including Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha, Madan Lal Dhingra, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh made unparalleled sacrifices for the sake of independence.

MC chief hoists tricolour at Zone D office

With the nation commemorating 77th Independence Day, municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal hoisted the national flag to mark the celebrations at the civic body’s Zone D office on Tuesday.

Engulfed in patriotic fervour during the celebrations, senior officials and municipal corporation (MC) employees also held soil in their hands and took a pledge under “Meri Maati, Mera Desh” for paying tribute to the martyrs and for working towards the goal of transforming the country into a developed nation by 2047.

Aggarwal appealed to the civic body officials and employees to take pledge for performing their duties well and serving the public with more efficiency before paying tribute to the martyrs.

With the civic body organising a “plastic-free” event to mark the I-Day celebrations, Aggarwal further exhorted the residents to support the authorities in reducing plastic pollution by stopping the use of banned plastic carry bags and single use plastic items. She also urged them to help authorities in solid waste management by handing over segregated dry and wet waste to waste collectors.