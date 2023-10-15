Ludhiana: Miscreants shot at commuter in robbery bid

Two bike-borne miscreants allegedly shot at two commuters in a robbery bid in Ramgarh village, police said on Sunday.

The police will lodge an FIR after investigation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One of the commuters suffered injuries as the bullet brushed past his neck. The injured were rushed to hospital.

The victim Somnath Thapa said that he along with his friend Sonu was coming home in the evening on Saturday. Two bike-borne miscreants intercepted their way and asked to handover cash and mobile phones to them.

Thapa said that when they resisted, the accused opened fire at them. The bullet brushed past the neck of Sonu, who fell on the road.

Sub-inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO at Jamalpur police station, said that the complainant is changing his statements frequently and making the matter suspicious. The police will lodge an FIR after investigation.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!