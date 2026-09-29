Ludhiana: Miscreants throw chilli powder at rider, snatch woman’s bag

A 53-year-old woman shopkeeper was robbed at knifepoint by two motorcycle-borne men on Gill Road on Sunday night while she was returning home on her scooter with her employee. The suspects stopped them near Lehra Aluminium, threw chilli powder into the employee’s eyes and threatened the woman with a sharp-edged weapon before snatching her bag.

An FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (principle of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

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According to the complaint, the woman and her employee, Shaan, were returning home at around 9.05 pm after closing her shop. When they reached near Lehra Aluminium, the two suspects riding a motorcycle stopped in front of them.

Shaan objected to the way the suspects were riding, following which an argument broke out. One of the men then threw chilli powder into his eyes, leaving him struggling to see. The other suspect then threatened the woman with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched the bag she was carrying. The bag contained her mobile phone, warehouse keys, notebooks containing the shop’s accounts and cash.

The woman approached the police following the incident, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3(5) (principle of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} ASI Navkiranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police teams were examining CCTV footage from the route and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and establish their escape route. Police are also gathering details about the motorcycle used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ASI Navkiranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said police teams were examining CCTV footage from the route and surrounding areas to identify the suspects and establish their escape route. Police are also gathering details about the motorcycle used in the crime. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said efforts were on to identify and trace the accused.