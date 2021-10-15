Ludhiana mishap: 6-year-old boy succumbs to injuries after jeep hits scooter; parents injured

A six-year-old boy died while his parents suffered injuries after a speeding Mahindra Thar jeep hit their scooter near Partap Chowk on Wednesday. After the incident, the accused fled the spot. He was later identified as Amritpal Singh of Jaimal Road, Janta Nagar.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of Nand Lal of Dashmesh Nagar, who is the father of the victim, Pritam, 6.

In his statement, Nand Lal said he, along with his wife, Renu Devi, and son, Pritam, had come to Sabji Mandi near Partap Chowk. They had stopped on the roadside to buy vegetables when the speeding SUV hit their scooter, following which they fell down on the road and suffered injuries.

Nand Lal said his son was severely injured. They rushed him Christian Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Nand Lal and his wife also suffered injuries in the mishap.

Division Number 6 station house officer, inspector Amandeep Singh Brar said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 338 (grievious hurt), 304-A (death by negligence) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Hailing from Gopalganj of Bihar, Nand Lal is a factory worker in Dashmesh Nagar.

He said that the family had shifted to Ludhiana in the hope of a better life. He wanted to provide the best education to his son and two daughters. “As my wife and I were leaving to buy vegetables, Pritam insisted that we take him along. Had he stayed home with his sisters, he may have been alive,” said Nand Lal, who was in an inconsolable state.