Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building

A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala.

Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy’s face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.

Harsh’s father Sunil Kumar, who works as a labourer, said his son had left the house two days ago to play, but did not return.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said the boy may have known the assailants and he had been gagged and thrashed. “The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after we receive the postmortem report,” said Singh.

The DSP added that the boy’s family claimed he had been missing for the past two days, but from the body’s decomposition, it appears that he had been lying there for at least four to five days.

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.