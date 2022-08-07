Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building

Ludhiana: Missing 12-year-old boy found murdered in gutter of abandoned building

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Boy’s parents say he had been missing for past 2 days; Ludhiana police say the victim may have known the assailants
Harsh, the boy who was found murdered in Ludhiana. (HT)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy, who was missing for the past two days, was found murdered in the gutter of an abandoned building in Machhiwara Bypass on Saturday.

The victim has been identified as Harsh of Ambedkar Colony, Samrala.

Police found a piece of cloth wrapped around the boy’s face and he had multiple injuries. Samrala police have sent the body to the civil hospital for postmortem and lodged a murder case against unidentified assailants.

Harsh’s father Sunil Kumar, who works as a labourer, said his son had left the house two days ago to play, but did not return.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Samrala) Waryam Singh said the boy may have known the assailants and he had been gagged and thrashed. “The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after we receive the postmortem report,” said Singh.

The DSP added that the boy’s family claimed he had been missing for the past two days, but from the body’s decomposition, it appears that he had been lying there for at least four to five days.

RELATED STORIES

Police are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP