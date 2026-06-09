Ludhiana: Missing salesman found dead, cops rule out foul play

A 22-year-old salesman who had been missing since Sunday was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a vacant plot in Tharike village on Monday, police said.

Police at the spot in Tharike village were the body of the man was found. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The deceased was identified as Karan, a resident of Tharike village, who was living with his aunt and working as a salesman at a shoe store in a shopping mall. According to the police, local residents spotted the body lying in the vacant plot and alerted the authorities, following which a team from the Sadar police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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Family members told the police that Karan had left home on Sunday, stating that he was going to a police station to lodge a complaint regarding his missing mobile phone. However, he did not return, prompting relatives to search for him. Their search ended on Monday after they were informed that a body had been found in the village.

Police said no visible injury marks were found on the body during preliminary examination. The body was has been shifted to the civil hospital for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, they said.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, said preliminary inquiry suggested that Karan had been seen consuming alcohol before his death. While investigators suspect excessive alcohol consumption may have played a role in the incident, the exact circumstances surrounding the death will be established only after the autopsy report is received.

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{{^usCountry}} The SHO further said that during the investigation, police learnt that Karan had reportedly lost his mobile phone two days earlier. However, no complaint regarding the missing phone had been received at any police station. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SHO further said that during the investigation, police learnt that Karan had reportedly lost his mobile phone two days earlier. However, no complaint regarding the missing phone had been received at any police station. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said proceedings in the case will be initiated in accordance with the findings of the post-mortem report. Further investigation is underway.