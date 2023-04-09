Ludhiana: Development projects inaugurated in Vijya Nagar, Indra Colony

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 09, 2023 03:39 AM IST

Renovation project of three parks in Vijya Nagar and a tubewell in Indra Colony were inaugurated by Ludhiana Central member of legislative assembly Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday

Renovation project of three parks in Vijya Nagar and a tubewell in Indra Colony were inaugurated by Ludhiana Central member of legislative assembly Ashok Prashar Pappi on Saturday. While the park renovation project is being taken up at a cost of 83.10 lakh, the tubewell was installed at a cost of 10.80 lakh.

The legislator said the authorities have been directed to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of work. (HT File Photo)

Prashar said that the parks had been in a bad condition for a long time. Pointing out that the residents of the area celebrate Chhath Pooja in these parks, the MLA added that he had raised the matter with the municipal authorities. He ensured that suggestions from the residents of the area are being taken into consideration during the renovation.

The legislator said the authorities have been directed to complete the project within the stipulated time and ensure that there is no compromise with the quality of work.

