Ludhiana | MLA inspects Shivaji Nagar nullah site after locals resent tardy pace of project

With residents raising hue and cry over the slow pace of project to cover the Shivaji Nagar nullah and certain irregularities due to which area might inundate during the upcoming monsoon season, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi visited the construction site on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During his visit, the residents raised issues, including no proper alternate arrangements made to pump out the sewer waste while the contractor is working to cover the drain, which is choked from different points. The residents also complained against alleged poor-quality material being used in the construction of road gullies etc.

The legislators issued directions to the MC officials to expedite the project and resolve the issues being highlighted by residents. The contractor has already missed the deadline for the project and is seeking an extension from the civic body.

The project to cover the drain commenced in September 2020 with a deadline of March 2022. Over three months have elapsed after the deadline period, but till now, around 50 percent of work has been completed by the contractor at the ground level, stated the residents who had also blocked the main Shingar cinema road in protest against the slow pace of project on Sunday. Earlier, area BJP councillor Manju Aggarwal had also submitted a memorandum to the MC commissioner demanding that the project should be expedited.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MLA stated that he has been personally monitoring the project and the MC officials have been directed to resolve the issues being raised by residents at the earliest, as the residents suspect that acute waterlogging will be witnessed in the area under the current circumstances and filthy water will enter the houses.

“I along with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal will also visit the site in the coming few days. The contractor and the MC officials have been directed to depute their staff at the site on a permanent basis so that the issues raised by residents can be resolved at the earliest. Directions have also been issued to expedite the project,” said the MLA.

MC superintending engineer Tirath Bansal stated that the contractor has asked for an extension in the deadline due to the changes made in the proposal in the recent past. The department is yet to study the extension application. Meanwhile, the contractor has been directed to pull up socks and complete the project at the earliest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}