Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | MLA, MC chief inspect site for construction of intermediate pumping station
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | MLA, MC chief inspect site for construction of intermediate pumping station

The legislator said a land was available near Guashala in the area in Ludhiana and the MC officials have been directed to prepare a feasibility report whether the intermediate pumping station can be established there
The intermediate pumping station has to be established for pumping the sewage waste to the sewer treatment plants (STP) of Ludhiana MC. (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As the municipal corporation (MC) authorities are struggling to find a location for establishing intermediate pumping station (IPS) near Gurdwara Gau Ghat, MLA (Ludhiana Central) Ashok Prashar Pappi and MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal inspected a few sites in the area on Wednesday.

The legislator said a land was available near Guashala in the area and the officials have been directed to prepare a feasibility report whether the IPS can be established there. The IPS has to be established for pumping the sewage waste to the sewer treatment plants (STP) of the MC.

Earlier in the day, Aggarwal also conducted a meeting to review the progress of the 650-crore project to clean Buddha Nullah. Directions were issued to expedite the work of establishing a 66 KV power sub-station on Tajpur road, which will be required to run the under-construction Jamalpur STP.

