Ludhiana: MLA Sidhu organises public meeting to listen to residents’ grievances

Atam Nagar MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu on Tuesday organised a public meeting outside Ludhiana municipal corporations’s Zone-C office on Gill Road to redress grievances of residents.

During the meeting, various issues including potholed roads, contaminated water supply and problems being faced in availing NOCs and TS1 certificates were brought up. MC’s building branch also recovered ₹5 lakh as composition fee from residents during the meeting. A number of residents also highlighted issues related to police and other departments.

Officials were directed to resolve the issues at the earliest and remain available in their offices from 9am to 11 am to meet residents and address their grievances. They were further directed to ensure quality of ongoing development works and submit quality certificates with higher authorities at regular intervals.

Sidhu also directed zonal commissioner Poonampreet Kaur to ensure that information boards are installed at sites where development works are being taken up by MC. Details regarding the ongoing work including cost and deadline should be mentioned on the boards.

Further, Kaur was directed to conduct physical inspections to keep a check on the quality of projects.

Sidhu said efforts are being made to ensure transparency in working of MC staffers, so that the public does not have to deal with any harassment.

