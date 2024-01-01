Ludhiana: Model Town Extension residents oppose MC’s proposed food market

In a stance against the municipal corporation’s (MC) proposal to construct a food market adjacent to the green belt of Model Town Extension, the residents voiced their opposition during a meeting held on Sunday and submitted a letter to the MC commissioner. HT Image

President of Model Town Welfare Society, Gurdeep Singh, highlighted that during the allotment of plots in the Model Town Extension area, there were no proposal for future commercial activities near or opposite the green belt. They contended that engaging in any commercial activity in this region would be legally impermissible.

They also stated that the proposed food street, slated to be situated between Model Town Extension’s Krishna Mandir and the cremation ground, was on a route leading to Gurdwara Singh Sabha, Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh, and Krishna Mandir. Residents highlighted that the road already experiences congestion beyond its capacity due to the religious significance of these locations and the construction of the food market would exacerbate the situation.

They also claimed that the road was a crucial route for school buses transporting students and staff to prominent schools on the other side of Pakhowal Road and introducing a food market could add to the already heavy traffic rush during school hours.

Residents emphasised that they have actively maintained the green belt and surrounding areas for over two decades through park management committees and welfare societies. Residents collectively stated that they will oppose this commercial activity along the road adjacent to the green belt.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We are not going to cut any trees or do anything against the residents wish. We are going to examine the things and conduct a meeting with the residents regarding this food project.”