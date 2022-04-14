Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief
A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves.
The arrested accused has been identified as Ankit alias Kalu of Ranjit Nagar in Sherpur while his accomplice Sachin, also from Sherpur, managed to flee from the spot.
An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines.
Bhatia, owner of Ashish Trading Company located near Sherpur Chowk, said, “After finishing the day, I closed the unit and went home. Around 1.30am, I received an alert on my mobile phone through the security system attached with the CCTV camera installed at my unit. Following the alert, I, along with my brother Vineet Bhatia, rushed to the office. We had also informed the police about the activity. As we reached there, we found two men trying to steal valuables from there,” he added.
The complainant said that they were able to nab one of the accused, Ankit, while his accomplice managed to escape.
The police also reached the spot and arrested Ankit.
The Division Number 6 police have registered a case under sections 380, 457, 411 and 34 of the IPC against the accused and launched a manhunt to arrest the accomplice at large.
Bhatia said that it was the fifth time that their unit was targeted by thieves. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.
It was recently that the Bhatia brothers decided to install a motion sensor system, which sends an alert to their mobiles phones in case of trespassing. The thieves had entered their establishment through the roof, where they reached with the help of a pipe installed outside the building, he added.
-
Auto driver killed trying to stop fight in Kamla Market
A 55-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was killed while trying to save a man who was being attacked for delaying payment of a loan in Central Delhi's Minto Road area on Tuesday evening, the police said, adding they have arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Siya Ram was paying ₹3,000 as interest at the rate of 5% every month. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said after stabbing Ganga Mahto, the suspect, Gurdeep Singh, 41, a resident of Nangloi, attacked Siya Ram too.
-
Two armed men rob Ludhiana money exchanger of ₹60,000 at gunpoint
Two armed men robbed a man, who runs a money transfer business, at gunpoint near Matt Di Chakki area of Daba Road, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 9.30pm on Tuesday when owner of Yogesh Enterprises, 27, Tarun, was counting cash in his office. As the robbers escaped, Tarun raised an alarm and informed the police about the incident. Daba station house officer Davinder Singh reached the spot and launched an investigation.
-
SIA to probe hawala money case involving former Jammu and Kashmir minister
The State Investigation Agency will probe the high profile hawala money case in which former minister Jatinder Singh, alias Babu Singh, is the main accused, said officials. Singh, the main accused in the case related to the recent recovery of ₹6. 90 lakh hawala money meant for subversive activities was at large since March 31 after the police busted the hawala racket here and issued a lookout notice for him on April 6. Singh was a minister in the PDP-Congress government in 2002-2005 and now is the chairman of an organisation 'Nature-Mankind Friendly Global Party'.
-
Srinagar airport records another milestone, witnesses 102 flights in a day
The Srinagar International Airport crossed another milestone by recording the highest ever 102 to and fro daily flights as well as the highest footfall of 15,199 daily passengers early this week. Officials said that the airport is witnessing an increasing number of passengers this spring season. Arrivals: 7,305 passengers on 51 flights. Departures: 7,894 passengers on 51 flights. Total: 15,199 passengers on 102 flights,” the Srinagar airport said.
-
80 more Delhi public buses to improve rural links: Govt
The number of public buses in Delhi rose to 7031, the highest for the city so far, with transport minister Kailash Gahlot inducting 80 low-floor air-conditioned CNG buses under the Delhi government's cluster scheme. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on the occasion and reiterated his government's commitment to strengthen the public transport system in the city. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said the number of public buses in Delhi has crossed 7,000.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics