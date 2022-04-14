Ludhiana: Motion sensor helps trader nab thief

A motion sensor security system helped a local trader foil a theft attempt at his office and also led to the arrest of one of the thieves.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ankit alias Kalu of Ranjit Nagar in Sherpur while his accomplice Sachin, also from Sherpur, managed to flee from the spot.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by Ashish Bhatia of Dr Sham Singh Road, Civil Lines.

Bhatia, owner of Ashish Trading Company located near Sherpur Chowk, said, “After finishing the day, I closed the unit and went home. Around 1.30am, I received an alert on my mobile phone through the security system attached with the CCTV camera installed at my unit. Following the alert, I, along with my brother Vineet Bhatia, rushed to the office. We had also informed the police about the activity. As we reached there, we found two men trying to steal valuables from there,” he added.

The complainant said that they were able to nab one of the accused, Ankit, while his accomplice managed to escape.

The police also reached the spot and arrested Ankit.

The Division Number 6 police have registered a case under sections 380, 457, 411 and 34 of the IPC against the accused and launched a manhunt to arrest the accomplice at large.

Bhatia said that it was the fifth time that their unit was targeted by thieves. Miscreants had twice managed to commit theft there, he added.

It was recently that the Bhatia brothers decided to install a motion sensor system, which sends an alert to their mobiles phones in case of trespassing. The thieves had entered their establishment through the roof, where they reached with the help of a pipe installed outside the building, he added.