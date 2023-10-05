Ludhiana: MP announces 1.5L each to 100 cancer patients

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora announced to provide free treatment worth ₹1.5 lakh each to 100 cancer patients every year during a seminar focused on raising awareness about cancer at Police Lines in Ludhiana on Thursday. HT Image

The seminar titled “Let’s talk about cancer” was organised by Arora’s Krishna Pran Breast Cancer Care Charitable Trust (KPBCCT) in collaboration with Ludhiana’s commissioner of police (CP).

The seminar’s message was: “Catch it in time, beat it every time; early detection matters.” As part of this effort, a free medical checkup and a breast cancer screening camp was held. A team of doctors from DMCH, Ludhiana, conducted medical examinations and treatment, primarily for female police personnel.

Sanjeev Arora, founder of KPBCCT, shared his personal story of losing his mother to late-stage breast cancer, which inspired his mission to raise awareness. He stressed that cancer, when detected early, can be treated effectively. Arora emphasised the importance of self-detection and spreading awareness to save lives.

CP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, DMCH principal Dr Sandeep Puri and local doctors praised Arora’s dedication to community service. They expressed gratitude and encouraged him to continue helping those in need. Medical professionals at the seminar educated attendees on self-detection methods and the significance of breast cancer awareness.

Arora highlighted KPBCCT’s work, which has supported over 250 cancer patients with lifelong treatment.

Arora emphasised that this contribution would match the trust’s donation, resulting in ₹3 lakhs of free treatment per patient. He acknowledged the high costs of cancer treatment in India and committed to easing the financial burden on patients.

Several dignitaries and officials, including Dhanpreet Kaur (DIG Ludhiana range), Sameer Verma (ADCP), Saumya Mishra (JCP), and others, attended the event.

