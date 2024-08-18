Ludhiana MP Arora discusses irregularity in flights on Sahnewal-Hindon route with Union minister

Ludhiana Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora recently met civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi and took up the issue of irregular flight operations by Big Charter Airlines on Sahnewal-Hindon route. He also urged upon the minister to expedite all clearances required for making Halwara Airport operational at the earliest. Ludhiana Rajya Sabha member of Parliament Sanjeev Arora recently met civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu in Delhi and took up the issue of irregular flight operations by Big Charter Airlines on Sahnewal-Hindon route. (HT File)

Arora said during his meeting, he expressed his deep concern over the persistent irregularities in flight operations from Sahnewal to Hindon by Big Charter Airlines.

Arora apprised the minister that the air route of Sahnewal and Hindon was awarded to Big Charter under the UDAN scheme with the primary objective of providing affordable and accessible air connectivity to the people of Ludhiana and its surrounding areas.

He further apprised the minister that despite the government’s support through the UDAN scheme, Big Charter has consistently failed to adhere to the stipulated flight schedule of five days a week.

“I have been raising this concern with the ministry of civil aviation for quite some time now”, adding that this unprofessional conduct has caused immense inconvenience and frustration to passengers, negatively impacting their travel plans and business commitments,” he said.

He urged upon the minister to take immediate and stringent action against Big Charter Airlines for their blatant disregard of the UDAN scheme guidelines. It is imperative to ensure that the carrier complies with the terms and conditions of the agreement and operates flights as per schedule.

Arora hoped that the minister would give this matter his urgent attention and take necessary steps to restore the faith of the people in the UDAN scheme.

He also drew the minister’s attention to the near completion of the terminal building at Halwara airport, near Ludhiana. He apprised the minister that this is a significant milestone in the region’s air connectivity development.

Arora requested the minister to immediately intervene to commence operations at the airport by personally requesting airlines for making aircraft available. He said given the airport’s capacity to handle wide-bodied aircraft, it has the potential to serve as a major aviation hub for the region.

He urged the minister to encourage domestic airlines to initiate flight operations from Halwara airport to various domestic destinations. This will not only provide much-needed air connectivity to the residents of Ludhiana but will also facilitate the transportation of cargo across the country, as Ludhiana is one of the major industrial hubs of Punjab.

Arora further apprised the minister that the commencement of operations at Halwara Airport will give impetus to the economic development of the region and significantly enhance the lives of its people. He hoped for the minister’s prompt attention to this matter.