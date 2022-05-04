Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts

A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police.

The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.

The police have requested DNA profiling of the body parts recovered from the canal, while a search is on to recover the remaining pieces. Mehfooz told the police that he was addicted to drugs and had recently lost some money in gambling.

Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said, “The accused needed the money urgently to pay his rent and clear his dues. When Mehfooz came to know that the victim, Islam, 30, a trader, had ₹25,000, with him, he decided to kill him to pocket the money.”

Sharma said the accused regretted killing his friend for money. “Riddled with guilt, the accused confessed his crime to one of his friends. He also requested his friend to save him from the police. However, the friend alerted the victim’s family, who lodged a police complaint.”

Mehfooz was presented before a duty magistrate on Tuesday, and sent to a two-day police remand. The sharp-edged weapon used to murder Islam, the saw used to chop the body, and the blood-stained clothes of the victim and accused have been recovered.

The murder took place on the night of April 18 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Tibba Road, and the accused dumped the victim’s body in the Sidhwan Canal on April 20.