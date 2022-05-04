Ludhiana murder | Accused street vendor travelled 10km with chopped body parts
A day after a man was arrested for allegedly hacking his friend to death, investigations have revealed that the accused had cycled with the slain body cut into pieces for 10 kilometres, without any fear of the police.
The accused, Mohammad Mehfooz of Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a street vendor, used his cycle cart (rehri) to carry the chopped pieces to Sidhwan Canal near Shimlapuri.
The police have requested DNA profiling of the body parts recovered from the canal, while a search is on to recover the remaining pieces. Mehfooz told the police that he was addicted to drugs and had recently lost some money in gambling.
Commissioner of police Kautubh Sharma said, “The accused needed the money urgently to pay his rent and clear his dues. When Mehfooz came to know that the victim, Islam, 30, a trader, had ₹25,000, with him, he decided to kill him to pocket the money.”
Sharma said the accused regretted killing his friend for money. “Riddled with guilt, the accused confessed his crime to one of his friends. He also requested his friend to save him from the police. However, the friend alerted the victim’s family, who lodged a police complaint.”
Mehfooz was presented before a duty magistrate on Tuesday, and sent to a two-day police remand. The sharp-edged weapon used to murder Islam, the saw used to chop the body, and the blood-stained clothes of the victim and accused have been recovered.
The murder took place on the night of April 18 in Guru Gobind Singh Nagar, Tibba Road, and the accused dumped the victim’s body in the Sidhwan Canal on April 20.
-
Unscheduled power cuts in Zirakpur, Kharar, Dera Bassi leave residents fuming
The state government's claims of seamless power supply notwithstanding, residents across the city are reeling under unscheduled power cuts for the past one week. Complaints of three-to-four-hour-long power cuts without any prior information have been pouring in from Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, Kharar, Balongi, Nayagaon and Kansal. Punjab State Power Corporation deputy chief engineer, Mohali, Mohit Sood admitted that the power cuts are a result of increased demand in the state amid soaring temperature.
-
LeT associate nabbed in Pulwama, cache of arms, ammunition seized
The security forces on Monday nabbed an associate of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba/The Resistance Front while he was trying to flee from a checkpoint in Rabitar village of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. During the preliminary inquiry, the driver has been identified as Lateaf Ah Kambay, a resident of Wakura village in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. “He (driver) disclosed his association with banned terrorist organisation LeT/TRF,” police said.
-
The levels of PM10 (particulate matter of sizes up to 10 microns) shot up around five times the safe limit of 100 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) in several parts of Delhi on Tuesday as dust blew in from Rajasthan, which, along with partly cloudy skies due to a western disturbance, pushed the maximum temperature below the 40-degree mark and maintained high humidity levels during the day.
-
Chandigarh Sector 41 residents seek deferral of CHB’s demolition drive
Residents of Sector 41 Chandigarh Housing Board societies on Tuesday held a meeting and demanded that the demolition drive to be undertaken by the CHB be deferred. The attendees demanded that the issue of needs-based changes be considered on the 'Delhi model' basis. Two more colonies receive notices The administration on Tuesday asked residents in two more colony residents to evict the area as colonies are to be demolished.
-
Woman accused in Panchkula’s illegal abortion case sent to judicial custody
The city-based woman who was on Monday booked for allegedly running an abortion racket in Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, was sent to judicial custody by the local court. Police said they are looking to investigate the exact number of abortions carried out by the woman, and her husband who is an ayurvedic doctor, illegally in the last five years.
