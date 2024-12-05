Ludhiana: Nanaksar sect seeks police action over ‘adverse’ social media content

Saints and leaders of the Nanaksar sect gathered in large numbers at Gurdwara Nanaksar Kaleran in Ludhiana on Thursday and sought from police swift action against those who use social media platforms to defame the sect. A large gathering of saints and sect leaders convened at Gurdwara Nanaksar Kaleran in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

They also demanded an apology from such errants within five days. They said the sect members would decide further course of action in case their demands are ignored. Superintendent of police (SP) Parminder Singh of Ludhiana rural police, who was present, assured them that appropriate action would be taken.

Sant Baba Balbir Singh, chief jathedar of 96 Crori Budha Dal, said, “Saints are embodiments of peace, but if provoked they can take firm action. Those spreading lies must cease or face consequences.”

Besides saints and clergy, hundreds of devotees were present during the event. Addressing the gathering, religious leaders praised the Nanaksar sect for its contributions to promoting Sikhism and upholding the sanctity of the Guru Granth Sahib.

“The Nanaksar sect has a rich legacy of peace, service and spiritual guidance. The accusations are baseless and orchestrated by individuals driven by greed,” said Sant Baba Ghala Singh. “If social media allows freedom of speech, it does not permit defamation of revered institutions and personalities,” he said.

The saints also emphasised that Nanaksar’s clergy serves as a source of peace and guidance for countless devotees worldwide. They warned content creators, particularly YouTubers seeking views, against broadcasting unverified claims.

They gave a demand letter to SP Parminder Singh.

Sant Baba Balbir Singh further said, “Unverified accusations tarnish not only the Nanaksar community but also the fabric of Sikh unity. The sect has always upheld the values of Sikhism. Any grievances must be addressed through established religious and legal frameworks.”

Prominent figures from various Sikh sects, including Sant Baba Lakha Singh, Sant Baba Gurjit Singh and Sant Baba Gurcharan Singh, were present. Several prominent saints, including Baba Avtar Singh Dhurkot, Baba Joga Singh Karnal, Baba Balwinder Singh Kurali and others, voiced their support for the Nanaksar sect and its leadership.