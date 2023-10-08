Ludhiana: Narrow escape after bus ferrying 35 passengers catches fire on NH

At least 35 passengers had a narrow escape after the bus that they were travelling in caught fire on the National Highway near Ladhowal on Sunday morning.

The private “New Punjab” bus was headed towards Fatehgarh Sahib from Jalandhar around 7.30 am when the fire broke out. (HT Photo)

Quick thinking and prompt action from the bus driver, who rushed the passengers out of the bus, saved multiple lives as the vehicle was engulfed in flames seconds after they stepped out.

The private “New Punjab” bus was headed towards Fatehgarh Sahib from Jalandhar around 7.30 am when the fire broke out.

The incident occurred when the driver, Mandeep Singh, noticed smoke rising from the engine. Sensing the seriousness of the situation, he stopped the bus to look into the issue. He raised alarm after spotting flames from the engine compartment and evacuated all passengers.

Eyewitnesses said they noticed smoke rising from the bus as the passengers hurried out, leaving their luggage and other belongings behind. Some passengers even jumped out of the windows as the fire spread rapidly.

Traffic on the highway was disrupted for approximately one-and-a-half hours after the mishap.

The bus driver informed the police and fire brigade and the flame was doused after approximately an hour-long operation.

Ajaib Singh, a Jalandhar resident on-board the bus, said “The engine was making a noise all along. Some of the passengers were sleeping when the driver stopped the bus and asked us to step out immediately. The moment we alighted, the flames engulfed the vehicle.”

Sharing further details, Ladhowal police station house officer (SHO) inspector Jagdev Singh said it is suspected that the bus had developed a technical snag, leading to the engine catching fire. “Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, and all the passengers were transported to their respective destinations using alternative vehicles,” he added.

Police removed the ill-fated bus from the road, restoring the flow of traffic and are conducting an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the fire.

