Ludhiana | Nepalese cook steals 15 lakh

Ludhiana police are scanning CCTV footage to find whether the accused received any assistance in executing the crime. (Getty Images/HT)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 01:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In the second such incident in three days, a Nepalese man, who was employed as a cook stole 15 lakh from his employers house in Urban Estate, Phase-1, Dugri on Thursday.

The accused, Amar, had been working at the house of the victim, Kawaljit Singh, for two-and-a-half years. In his complaint, Kawaljit Singh, said , “On Thursday, my wife left our house to run some errands, and asked the cook to take care of the house. However, on returning she found the cook missing and the cupboard locks broken.”

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Section 381 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had been lodged against the accused, a resident of Nirmal Nagar, Dugri.

The police are scanning CCTV footage to find whether the accused received any assistance in executing the crime.

Two days ago, on January 18, another Nepalese man, working as the house help in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar, had robbed his employers and fled with cash, jewellery and other valuables.

