Ludhiana: Nepalese help sedates 3 family members, decamps with cash, jewellery

Hired 28 days ago, a Nepalese domestic help decamped with cash and jewellery from the house of his employer after serving his elderly mother and two daughters food laced with sedatives, Ludhiana police said on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Others members of the family were not present at the home when the theft took place on October 27.

Complainant Arun Jain, 42, of Barewal Avana told the police that he came to know about the incident after his elder daughter called him around 4pm after she regained some consciousness.

He immediately reached home and rushed his mother and daughters to a hospital.

On scanning the footage of surveillance cameras, Jain found his Nepalese help Sameer Sood fleeing from the house with his two aides.

He approached the Sarabha Nagar police on Friday and lodged a complaint against the accused. The complainant said that he has incurred losses in lakhs.

Jain said that he had hired the accused 28 days ago through Bhanu, one of his acquaintances.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday morning, he had left for his factory in the industrial area. His father also went to their other factory in Kohara, while his wife had gone to her maternal house on October 25. Jain’s 65-year-old mother and daughters aged 12 and 10 years were present at home.

“My daughter called me in the evening informing me that her grandmother and sister were lying unconscious. I rushed to my house and found it ransacked, while Sameer was missing. I immediately took my mother and daughters to hospital,” he told the police.

His daughter said that Sameer had served them rice and curry.

ASI Sukhjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that in the CCTV footage, the accused was seen with his two aides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 381 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code. A hunt is on to arrest the accused, the cop said.

It may be noted here that there is no provision to verify Nepalese workers, but the police have asked residents to provide a photograph and valid identity card of such workers while hiring them. The complainant had not submitted the details of his domestic help to the police.

Previous thefts

October 8: A month after being hired, a Nepalese domestic help had decamped with gold bracelet, gold chain, ₹50,000 and a mobile phone from a house in Ahluwalia Colony

August 22 : Around a month after he was hired, a domestic worker sedated his employers and robbed them of cash and jewellery with the help of his aides in Rajguru Nagar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

June 23: A Nepalese domestic help and his two aides decamped with valuables after breaking open the locks of his employer’s house when the family was out of station

May 8: A Nepalese couple and their three accomplices targeted the house of retired AIG Kamaljit Singh Dhillon in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and stole cash, jewellery, mobile phones and imported watches after lacing family members’ food with sedatives

April 29: A domestic help stole ₹4 lakh and a gold ring from the house of her employer in Model Town

March 10: A recently hired domestic help tried to steal from his employer’s house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar. However, the house owner foiled the robbery bid by alerting the neighbours

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

February 16: A Nepalese domestic help and his three aides stole ₹7.5 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery from the house of his employer in Ayali Kalan

January 20: A Nepalese cook stole cash from the house from his employer in Urban Estate, Dugri

January 18: A Nepalese house help took away cash, jewellery and other valuables from his employer’s house in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar.