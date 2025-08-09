Ludhiana: Newborn boy declared dead twice, found alive; dies later

Police have launched a probe after a private hospital in Ludhiana declared a newborn dead twice, only for the infant to be found breathing each time by his family. Enraged, the family, with their relatives, gathered at the private hospital, accusing the doctors of gross negligence and causing the newborn’s death. (Bloomberg file photo/for representation only)

The family eventually took the newborn to the Ludhiana civil hospital. But he died during treatment.

According to the complaint lodged with the Tibba police station, Ashu, a resident of Ludhiana, said his wife, Payal, was admitted to a private hospital in Tibba area on Friday morning after labour pains began.

A female doctor delivered a baby boy, but informed them that the child was stillborn. The newborn was handed over without being wrapped and the family left to bury him.

While preparing for burial, Ashu said, they noticed the baby breathing and rushed him back to the hospital, where the doctor again declared him dead.

Minutes later, they once more found him breathing. This time, they took him to the civil hospital, where government doctors confirmed he was alive and started treatment.

But after 40 minutes of medical care, the baby passed away.

Enraged, the family, with their relatives, gathered at the private hospital, accusing the doctors of gross negligence and causing the child’s death. As the protest grew heated, the hospital’s management and doctors allegedly fled the premises. Police arrived and pacified the family.

Ashu alleged that timely treatment could have saved his son’s life, but the hospital’s misdiagnosis cost precious time. “The doctor wrongly declared my child dead twice. By the time we reached civil hospital, it was too late,” he said.

The doctors at the private hospital stated the baby was born premature at six months and his mother was in a critical condition when brought in. They claimed the family refused referral to another facility.

“We have recorded the complainant’s statement. If negligence is established, strict action will be taken,” said sub-inspector Kulwinder Singh from Tibba police station.