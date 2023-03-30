Ludhiana: Newly promoted principals to get stations on March 31

The Punjab education department will issue posting orders to as many as 129 government school teachers and lecturers, who were promoted as principal in November last year, on Friday. With this, a ray of hope has emerged for around 40 government schools in district running without full-time principals. HT Image

Around 200 lecturers at government schools were promoted as principals by the education department. A total of 129 promoted principals who have completed the formalities will be allotted the stations by the state education department on March 31, said an official notice.

The promoted principals will take charge of the government schools which are currently running without principals.

The other senior secondary schools in the district which are without principals, include GSSS Pakhowal, GSSS Chakkar, GSSS Malaudh, GSSS Chalar, GSSS Payal and GSSS Halwara.

In the absence of designated heads, the drawing and disbursing powers (DDO) have been given to principals of other schools, who hold the additional charge and travel at regular intervals to perform duties and other tasks in the senior secondary schools.

Among the senior secondary schools which have students from classes 6 to 12, GSSS Dehlon has over 1,000 students, while GSSS Humbran and GSSS Bhaini Baringa have over 600 students, where no new heads have been appointed after the transfer or retirement of the previous heads in recent years.