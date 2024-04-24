Ludhiana: Newly wed woman injured as truck hits scooter

In yet another mishap, a speeding tipper truck left a newlywed woman injured following an accident near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the woman injured on the road, who was rushed to the hospital by onlookers. In yet another mishap, a speeding tipper truck left a newlywed woman injured following an accident near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. (HT File)

The victim Kirti Arora of Mohalla Fatehgarh is a teacher at a private school on Chandigarh Road.

According to onlookers, the truck was speeding and hit the scooter from the back, as a result of which the woman fell on the road. Bhuvan Arora, her husband, said they had got married just four months ago. Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. It is the third such incident in the past four days. On 21 April, a speeding tipper truck had mowed down an 18-year-old boy near Veer Palace at Chandigarh Road. Earlier, on April 20, another tipper truck had crushed a bike-borne man and injured his friend on Tajpur road.