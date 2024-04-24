 Ludhiana: Newly wed woman injured as truck hits scooter - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Newly wed woman injured as truck hits scooter

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 24, 2024 08:00 AM IST

According to onlookers, the truck was speeding and hit the scooter from the back, as a result of which the woman fell on the road. Bhuvan Arora, her husband, said they had got married just four months ago.

In yet another mishap, a speeding tipper truck left a newlywed woman injured following an accident near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. The truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the woman injured on the road, who was rushed to the hospital by onlookers.

In yet another mishap, a speeding tipper truck left a newlywed woman injured following an accident near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. (HT File)
In yet another mishap, a speeding tipper truck left a newlywed woman injured following an accident near Vardhman Chowk on Chandigarh Road on Tuesday morning. (HT File)

The victim Kirti Arora of Mohalla Fatehgarh is a teacher at a private school on Chandigarh Road.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to onlookers, the truck was speeding and hit the scooter from the back, as a result of which the woman fell on the road. Bhuvan Arora, her husband, said they had got married just four months ago. Sub-inspector Satnam Singh, the investigating officer, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused. It is the third such incident in the past four days. On 21 April, a speeding tipper truck had mowed down an 18-year-old boy near Veer Palace at Chandigarh Road. Earlier, on April 20, another tipper truck had crushed a bike-borne man and injured his friend on Tajpur road.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Newly wed woman injured as truck hits scooter
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On