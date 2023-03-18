Ludhiana NGO member attacked, attempt to murder case lodged

Hours a city NGO staged a protest against drug abuse and increasing activities of gangsters in the state, unidentified assailants attacked after a senior member of the organization with sharp-edged weapons and fled after leaving him in Mahavir Enclave Colony in Hussainpura village.

The victim’s wife and members of the NGO giving details about the attack in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT photo)

The Salem Tabri police on Saturday lodged an FIR under sections 307, 323 and 324 of the IPC against unidentified persons.

The victim, Arun Bhatti, 40, is the vice-president of Valmiki Sewak Sangh and is a resident of Mahavir Enclave Colony. He has been admitted to Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where his condition has been stated to be critical.

The police is questioning one of the victim’s friends Gaurav Chitkara alias Janu, who had met him for the last time on Thursday night.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Rimpi, wife of the victim. Rimpi stated that her husband runs a marriage bureau near Mata Rani Chowk. On Thursday, her husband made a call to her and stated that he is with one of his friends Gaurav Chitkara alias Janu and will reach home a little late. She said that when her husband did not reach home till late night, she called him and a passerby answered the call from his mobile phone and informed her that her husband was lying on the roadside in a pool of blood. His wife reached the spot and took him to the hospital.

According to the complainant, her husband suffered multiple injuries, including on head and backbone.

Vicky Sahota, president of Valmiki Sewak Sangh, stated that assault on Arun Bhatti could be an outcome of the protest held by them against drugs and increasing activities of gangsters in the state on March 16.

ASI Surinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that the police have summoned the victim’s friend for questioning as the family suspected that he could be one of the assailants.