Ludhiana | NGOs seek inquiry into ‘black water’ from CETPs being released into Buddha Nullah

Raising questions over the working of common effluent treatment plant (CETP) established to treat waste of dyeing industry, a group of NGOs— under the banner of public action committee (PAC)— alleged that ‘black-coloured’ water is still being dumped into the Buddha Nullah through the outlet point of the CETPs.

They said the state government should mark an inquiry to check the functioning of three treatment plants established in the city.

A member of PAC, Jaskirat Singh, said on Tuesday, they had visited the outlet points of all the three CETPs installed for treating the waste of dyeing industry situated on Tajpur Road, Focal Point and Bahadurke Road.

“ No water was being released from the outlet point of Tajpur Road CETP, while black-coloured water was being released from Focal point CETP. Similar situation was also witnessed at Bahadurke Road CETP where the water being released into the drain was more blackish than the waste flowing into the Buddha Nullah itself. Crores have been spent on establishing these plants, but the required results are still not visible. The government should mark an inquiry into the functioning of CETPs as only then it will be able to reduce pollution in the nullah,” said Singh.

Earlier, the representatives of the dyeing industry had claimed that waste was being treated properly and required BOD/COD levels were being achieved. But they were working to find a solution to change the colour of treated water.

Despite attempts were made to reach PPCB chief engineer, Ludhiana, Gulshan Rai, he was not available for comments.