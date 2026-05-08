Ludhiana: NGT demands probe into MC hot mix plant’s ‘violations’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Punjab state pollution control board (PSPCB) to investigate if the municipal corporation’s Hot Mix Plant in Haibowal is violating environment laws in response to the public action committee’s application to the tribunal.

The NGT has said that the allegation raised serious questions with regards to the environment. (HT Photo)

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The committee had written to the NGT on April 10 flagging pollution from the plant and alleging that it was built on greenbelt/park land in violation of the environment laws. The NGT has said that the allegation raised serious questions with regards to the environment. “The averments made in the application raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the 1 enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010,” the tribunal said in the order.

The tribunal has asked the PSPCB “to verify the factual position with respect to the grievance raised by the applicants and to take appropriate remedial action within two months in accordance with law by giving opportunity of being heard to the applicants and the concerned project proponents/adversely affected persons and to file its report before this Tribunal within three months.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Municipal corporation Ludhiana will cooperate with investigations and adhere to the orders / directions given by NGT,” said municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Municipal corporation Ludhiana will cooperate with investigations and adhere to the orders / directions given by NGT,” said municipal commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta. {{/usCountry}}

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