Ludhiana| NHAI starts work to bring dust pollution under control

A day after it was highlighted that dust pollution due to the ongoing construction of Samrala Chowk–Ferozepur Road elevated road project is shooting up the air quality index (AQI) in the city, the officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action and sprinkled the construction site and slips roads with water on Wednesday.

Project director of the elevated road project Krishan Sachdeva said, “We had carried out extensive sprinkling at the spots where construction is taking place. Besides, we have intensified sprinkling on Bharat Nagar Chowk and Aarti Chowk from where the complaints of dust pollution were being reported.”

Residents demand slip road

However, residents said sprinkling of water was not enough and the road construction company should build a proper slip road to prevent residents from suffering a bumpy ride.

A resident of Dr Sham Singh Road, Sunil Vinayak, said, “It is negligence on the part of authorities concerned. They did not make slip roads to ensure smooth traffic flow. Also, signage boards have not been installed for right routes, making it difficult for outside commuters. Haphazardly parked vehicles add to the chaos.”

A resident of Sarabha Nagar, Rishab Khanna, said, “I travel from this part of the stretch three times a day. Never have I seen sprinkling happening or noted its effects. To top it, all the speeding buses and trucks leave behind a trail of dust from Aarti Chowk to Bharat Nagar Chowk. Today, the authorities were seen in action carrying out sprinkling on the edges to settle the dust. Only a properly laid out slip could provide a solution from this menace.”